Police ID victim in fatal Holland stabbing

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police have identified the woman stabbed to death Monday in Holland as Crystal Suzanne Latham.

Latham, 37, was found dead in the 200 block of W. 14th Street Monday afternoon.

Authorities say her boyfriend, 56-year-old Keith Williams, was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

A state police trooper spotted Williams driving along US-31 at about 6:10 p.m. Monday evening. He was pulled over in the Family Fare parking lot on South Washington and arrested.

Williams is expected to be arraigned on murder charges Tuesday morning.