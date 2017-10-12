Two of three Kalamazoo armed robbery suspects arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Two of the three suspects in an armed robbery and assault at a Kalamazoo convenience store are now in custody.

Surveillance video showed three men enter the Sunny Mart on Cork Street on October 7 with handguns. One of the men hit an employee while the others took cash from the register.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety detectives say that were able to determine that one of the suspects was a 16-year-old juvenile, who they found at an apartment on the west side of the city. Police say he was found with a loaded handgun and a substance suspected to be marijuana. He has been taken to the Kalamazoo Juvenile Detention Center for Armed Robbery, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Firearms, and may be charged with more depending on the results of the investigation.

A second suspect, a 20-year-old Kalmazoo man was found by investigators from the KVET/COPS Division. Investigators say they found a .40 caliber handgun, ammunition and body armor at his apartment. He was also on parole for a previous armed robbery. He is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on Armed Robbery, Felony Firearms, Felonious Assault and more charges.

The suspect's names have not yet been released.

The third suspect has not yet been identified or located. Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.