Calhoun Co. deputies, animal control officers seize 21 roosters in possible cockfighting operation

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says it expects criminal charges to be filed in connection with an animal cruelty investigation in Athens Township.

Just after noon Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of 3-1/2 Mile Road, on a landlord-tenant dispute. Police say when deputies arrived, they found potential evidence of cockfighting.

After that, members of the Sheriff’s Department and Battle Creek Animal Control divisions responded to the scene and seized 21 roosters and four hens, according to police. They also confiscated evidence they say was indicative of animal cruelty and cockfighting.

The Sheriff’s Department says all of the birds were taken to the Battle Creek Animal Shelter for housing. It also says a 46-year-old man from Athens is the focus of the investigation, but he wasn’t there when police arrived.

FOX 17 has sent a message to the Sheriff’s Department asking whether this incident might be connected to recent reports of dog fighting  in Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties. Several arrests were made earlier this week.

 

