'Many great improvements' made in Ricker brother cancer fight

CEDAR SPINGS, Mich. — You might remember the story of Brison and Preston Ricker of Cedar Springs. The brothers were diagnosed with cancer 11 months apart.The Ricker family remains optimistic about the progress made as they continue to fight the disease.

Kim Ricker, their mom, shared an update about Brison on Saturday:

“It has been a roller coaster of bad, good, bad since we arrived. When we arrived Thursday it appeared we may lose our baby. Since my last post he has been making huge strides, so many great improvements! He is breathing great on his own, no more oxygen, decreased pain, numbers are all good, he was moved out of ICU, started eating and drinking. We are elated at how far he has came, it was such a happy day… and then he had another MRI of his spine. It shows there is extensive progression, one area has doubled in size in just 5 weeks since his last scans.”

Back in May at a 5-K fundraising event, Brison spoke of what the community support means to him.

“It means a lot, it means that I have a lot of support and everyone’s got my back and I’ve got this fight,” said Brison. “Thank you for everyone that’s doing this run for me.”

The family is still in need of support. If you would like to donate you can visit their GoFundMe page by clicking here, or visit their PayPal account.