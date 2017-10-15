× Motorists rescued after vehicles stranded in flooded Kalamazoo roadway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is reminding motorists to avoid trying to travel on flooded roadways that are closed after at least six vehicles were stranded in high water Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of Crosstown Parkway and Vine Streets around 8:45 p.m. Saturday after six vehicles had been overcome by water and were no longer drivable.

A total of 2 adults and 6 children were extricated from a semi-submerged car. Two other people were on the way to Bronson Hospital when they got caught in the flooded roads. They were taken to the hospital after police pulled them to safety.

In all, no injuries were reported. The cars are expected to remain on scene until water recedes and they can be safely removed.

If you come upon a flooded street, take an alternate route.