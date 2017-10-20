× Officials warn residents about water testing scam

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials are warning residents about companies taking advantage of the water contamination situation in Kent County.

The Cannon Township government said it was brought to their attention that companies in Cannon, Courtland and Algoma Townships were soliciting to test residents’ water for business.

Residents are only to trust the Kent County Health Department or the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to get their water testing because local companies don’t have the capability of running accurate test, according to the release.

It is reported that these soliciting companies are charging up to $400 for testing or informing residents that they can test the water themselves.

These accusations are being investigating and residents are advised to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department if a business without a permit tries to solicit them about water testing.