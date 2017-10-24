Man sentenced for shooting at Davenport University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who fired a gun at a Davenport University dorm last year will spend at least the next 9 years in prison.

Paul Christopher Howard, 24, was sentenced in Kent County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon on several gun-related charges.

He’ll spend the next five years in prison for a felony firearms offense with credit for 272 days served. Following that sentence, he’ll serve between nearly five to 20 years for discharging a firearm in a building causing serious injury.

Howard was arrested in January in connection to a fight that happened on Davenport’s campus in October 2016. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says shots were fired by Howard that penetrated a wall inside the dorm and hit a student who wasn’t involved with the fight. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Howard was also sentenced for carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.