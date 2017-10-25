Woman’s body found in Allegan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. - The Sheriff's office says that a body of a woman has been found in Allegan County.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning. The woman's body was found in Valley Township, west of Swan Creek.

The undersheriff says that they are working with Portage Police on this incident. Tuesday, the husband of a missing Portage woman, Theresa Lockhart, was found dead in their home, from an apparent suicide.

Authorities are not disclosing at this time if the body found in Allegan was Theresa Lockhart. They say the body was found partially buried and foul play is suspected.

We'll have more details when they become available.