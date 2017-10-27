× NFL Viewing Guide Week 8 – Lions and Steelers in Prime Time

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions are good enough to get a primetime spot this week, hosting the always-on-TV Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night on NBC in Detroit. So, that opens the door to some other teams to get some local air time here in West Michigan.

Fox has the NFL double header in what they are billing the Greatest Weekend Ever for sports. In what could be a better game than originally thought, the 1:00 p.m. matchup features the Chicago Bears visiting the New Orleans Saints. The national game at 4:25 p.m. is the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Washington Redskins. Thom Brennaman is filling in for Joe Buck on the broadcast, as Buck is doing the World Series games.

Over on CBS, the single game for our market is the Los Angeles Chargers, which still seems odd to write, visiting the New England Patriots.

One game is also being shown on the NFL Network – the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns at 9:00 a.m. over in London, England.

We are short this week due to six teams, including the Green Bay Packers, being on the bye week.