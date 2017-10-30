Update on family involved in deadly buggy crash in Montcalm County

Posted 1:54 PM, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:00PM, October 30, 2017

The horse-drawn buggy demolished in Sunday morning’s crash in Montcalm County. (Kyle Wells Photo)

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We’re learning more about the family involved in a deadly crash involving a buggy and vehicle in Montcalm County over the weekend.

Police say three children were killed in the crash. It happened  on Sunday on East Condensery Road near Townhall Road in Evergreen Township near Sheridan.  A total of 9 people were inside the buggy at the time.

Paul Martin, 40, was listed in stable condition in a Flint area hospital. Judith Martin, 34, was listed in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital. Three of their young sons were also taken  to Grand Rapids and listed in stable condition. Also an 18-month-old daughter was released from the hospital in Carson City.

The names of the three children killed were not released.

 

