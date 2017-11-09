× Ex-boyfriend of missing Wyoming woman to be tried for her murder

WYOMING, Mich. – The man accused of killing a Wyoming mother will go to trial.

The judge said Thursday afternoon there was enough evidence to try Andrew Hudson on the death of Ana Carrillo. Carrillo was last seen on September 3rd. Hudson is her ex-boyfriend.

Hudson will stand trial on one count of Open Murder and one count of Tampering with Evidence. He, and his father and other family members had already been charged with perjury or obstruction during the investigation into Carrillo’s disappearance.

Carrillo’s body has not been found. After the preliminary hearing began Wednesday for Hudson, police started searching an area of Johnson Park along the Grand River. Crews were in that area again Thursday.

