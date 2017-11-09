Woman’s body found on edge of Plaster Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An adult woman’s body was discovered early Thursday on the banks of Plaster Creek.

Sgt Catherine Williams with the Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 that the woman’s body was found just south of the Division overpass this morning at 11:42 a.m. by a contracted clean up crew in the area.

Police don’t believe the body is of missing Wyoming mother Ana Carrillo. While they are waiting for an autopsy to be performed on Friday, they tell us there is no indication it is her. Carrillo has been missing since September 3rd of this year.

Sgt Williams says there are no immediate signs of trauma on the body found.