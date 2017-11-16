× Loy Norrix principal resigns after sexual harassment allegations emerge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loy Norrix High School principal Rodney Prewitt resigned after being placed on administrative leave when allegations of sexual harassment emerged.

Kalamazoo Public Schools accepted Prewitt’s resignation Thursday night at a board meeting, according to a district spokesperson.

Prewitt was placed on administrative leave in October after reports of a sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed against him in 2016 by a former Loy Norrix counselor.

She alleges Prewitt made unwanted sexual advances towards her after they had a brief romantic relationship. She also accuses him of passing her up on a promotion.