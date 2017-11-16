Loy Norrix principal resigns after sexual harassment allegations emerge

Posted 9:40 PM, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:45PM, November 16, 2017

Rodney Prewitt, courtesy KPS. Circa 2014.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loy Norrix High School principal Rodney Prewitt resigned after being placed on administrative leave when allegations of sexual harassment emerged.

Kalamazoo Public Schools accepted Prewitt’s resignation Thursday night at a board meeting, according to a district spokesperson.

Prewitt was placed on administrative leave in October after reports of a sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed against him in 2016 by a former Loy Norrix counselor.

She alleges Prewitt made unwanted sexual advances towards her after they had a brief romantic relationship. She also accuses him of passing her up on a promotion.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s