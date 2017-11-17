Mattawan police officer charged after shooting at stolen vehicle

Posted 2:46 PM, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:50PM, November 17, 2017

PAW PAW, Mich. – A Mattawan police officer who allegedly shot at a car during a pursuit has been charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor says Officer Chelsey Omilian was arraigned Friday.  The misdemeanor charge carries a potential of a 90-day jail sentence and $500 fine.

The incident happened on November 3 in Mattawan when the officer stopped a vehicle that had been stolen.  Three people were in the vehicle. A chase ensued and the officer fired a shot to try and stop the car.  One of the people in the vehicle was injured.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Gary Kingsbury, has been charged and arraigned on two counts of Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting and Obstructing Police.  He is currenly in the Van Buren County Jail.

Omilian has been on administrative leave since the incident.  She turned herself into the court Friday and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

 

A Facebook post by the department says that Omilian joined the department in September.

2 comments

    • Awe

      That doesn’t authorize use of deadly force. Might have done society a favor if she hit the driver, but the only time cops can shoot in scenarios like this is when they themselves are endangered.

      Reply