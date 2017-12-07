× West Michigan drivers hit the ditches during first snowfall of the season

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – So, how did West Michigan drivers do during our first significant snowfall of the 2017-2018 season?

Not good.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that they responded to 119 calls as of Noon on Thursday, December 7, after 3-4 inches of snow fell overnight and during the morning commute. Those calls were for 75 property damage crashes, 33 silde offs, and 11 crashes with injuries.

One driver was seriously injured and a dog was killed in a three-car crash on US-31 at Quincy Street in Holland Township, just before 11:00 a.m. The crash happened when a vehicle heading south on US-31 skidded through the median and into another car head-on.

Dozens of other minor crashes were reported all around West Michigan. A 32-car pileup closed I-94 in Van Buren County for a couple of hours Thursday morning as well.