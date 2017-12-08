Prosecutor: Jeffrey Willis to be tried for Heeringa murder in March 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The murder case of Jessica Heeringa will go to trial in March 2018, almost five years since she disappeared from a Norton Shores gas station.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson tells FOX 17 that the trial of Jeffrey Willis will begin on March 6, 2018 at the Muskegon County Courthouse. Hilson says he expects the trial to last about 12 days.

Willis was convicted of the 2014 killing of Rebekah Bletsch in November. He is to be sentenced on December 18 for that murder. Willis is also accused of abducting a teen in 2016. He has not yet been tried for that crime.

It was the abduction in 2016 that led to his arrest and subsequent charges for the deaths of Bletsch and Heeringa.

Heeringa was last seen working the night shift at a gas station in Norton Shores in April 2013. Her body has not been found.