Benefit planned Saturday for buggy crash victims in Stanton

STANTON, Mich. — Loved ones will gather today for a benefit after a West Michigan family lost their three children in a buggy crash last month.

The benefit begins today at 2 p.m. at the Central Michigan Sportsman Club on East Stanton Road.

Tickets will cost you $10 for adults and $6 for children. There will also be a bake sale, raffles, in addition to silent and live auctions.

Proceeds will go to the Martin family to help with their medicals costs as Paul and Judith continue to recover in the hospital.

The accident happened at the end of October and claimed the lives of 3 of the 7 Martin children.

More information on the event and updates on the family are on the event Facebook page.