Community mourns death of Mendon Schools Superintendent

MENDON, Mich. -- Grief counselors were on hand today to help the Mendon community cope with the loss of a beloved educator.

Mendon Schools Superintendent Roger Rathburn died Tuesday in an accident at Sauganash Golf Course in Three Rivers.

Shasta Kuntz, who has two daughters who attend Mendon High School, remembers the special things Rathburn did for students, like taking the time to walk and mingle with them in the hallways.

"The way he spoke to the kids was not in a manner of 'I’m in charge.' It's 'I want to be your friend,'" Kuntz said.

Those hallways were empty today for the holiday break, but will still feel empty afterword without Rathburn.

"When I got the call Tuesday, Tuesday night, it was, it was shocking to say the least," said Leasa Griffith, Mendon's assistant superintendent. "But when we found out what he was doing it was totally Roger."

Rathburn was involved in the ownership of Sauganash Golf Course and was trimming trees alone at the time of the incident.

Police say it appears that a branch either knocked him off his ladder or knocked the ladder out from under him and he landed on a concrete golf path. He died at the scene.

Police also said that it was not uncommon for Rathburn to be at the course and working.

Mendon opened up schools for those who needed to talk about Rathburn's death.

"It concerns me as to who's going to fill his shoes, because I don't think it's possible," Kuntz said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set. The district plans to offer more grief counseling when school resumes Jan. 8.