× Lions rally to lead Packers 20-3 at halftime

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Lions rallied for 20 straight points to lead their longtime rivals, the Green Bay Packers, 20-3 at halftime of their contest at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions entered the game as 7-point favorites with an 8-7 record while the Packers came in at 7-8.

The game is being shown live on FOX 17.

This marked the second meeting this season between the two squads. On Nov. 6, Detroit handled Green Bay 30-17 at Lambeau Field.

On Sunday, the game began with a successful onside kick by the Packers’ Mason Crosby and the two teams traded possessions from that point on. Green Bay got on the scoreboard first for a 3-0 advantage thanks to Crosby’s 41-yard field goal with exactly 5:00 showing on the clock in the opener.

The Lions’ Matt Prater responded with a 28-yard field goal of his own to knot the count at 3-3 with 3:03 to go in the first period. That score stood at the initial break.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford then hit rookie Kenny Golladay with a 54-yard scoring strike for a 10-3 Lions lead with 7:27 to go until intermission.

Then, with 3:02 to go in the half, a Detroit punt bounced off a Packer player and the Lions recovered at the 14-yard line. Stafford then connected with Marvin Jones Jr. on a 3-yard TD pass to increase the bulge to 17-3 with 2:20 left until halftime.

Prater tacked on a 30-yard field goal to put Detroit up 20-3 with 32 seconds until intermission.

EARLIER STORY:

http://fox17online.com/2017/12/31/report-lions-expected-to-fire-caldwell-after-season-finale/