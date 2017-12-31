× New Year’s Eve events planned across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN –If you are still finalizing your New Year’s Eve plans, there are several events planned across West Michigan.

The city of Allegan is planning to host the largest ball drop on the riverfront starting at 8 p.m. Sunday night. It is free to get in and organizer’s say it’s going to happen rain or shine.

Grand Haven is also hosting a ball drop New Year's Eve at the intersection of Washington Avenue and First Street downtown.

The city of Ludington is also hosting a ball drop downtown starting at 9 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Ludington Avenue.