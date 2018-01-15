× ‘Everything is gone’ — Fire destroys Greenville business, owner hopes to rebuild in community

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The owners of a Greenville-area building company say they won’t let a fire stop them from doing business in the community.

The Friday fire at American Classic Roofing and Building Supply on Peck Road was so intense that it is still not completely out three days later, despite freezing temperatures. Smoke could still be seen rising from the building Monday.

“It’s toast, everything is gone” said owner Anthony Thomas. “It was really tough to see.”

The family-owned business started in Bailey in Muskegon County back in 2001. They opened up the Greenville location in 2014.

On Friday, it didn’t take long for the intense heat to melt and burn everything inside the 25,000 square foot business.

Authorities believe the fire started in a house that used to stand near the back of the business. Fire crews were able to save all of the delivery trucks, a huge help to the company as they try to keep the business going.

“We want to stay in Greenville,” Thomas said. “We want to stay here and work in this community. It’s a great place to be.”

Employees from the Greenville location will work in Bailey until they reopen.

“We’re looking at rebuilding or relocating,” Thomas said. “Whatever we do we want to stay in the community here. We can tell there’s great potential here.”

Thomas says he’s meeting with fire officials and an insurance agent on Tuesday. He’s hoping they’ll know the cause of the fire.