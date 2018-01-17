× Grand Rapids police arrest suspect in 2017 murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police have arrested a suspect in a 2017 homicide.

Kevin Ezell, 28, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Webster Street NW. He was taken into custody on warrants of Open Murder and Felony Firearms.

Ezell is suspected of killing Demond Bridgeforth in the afternoon of June 10th in the 100 block of Sheldon Avenue SE. Bridgeforth was in a wheelchair at the time of the shooting.

A court date and arraignment has not yet been scheduled.