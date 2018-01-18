× Police arrest suspect in 2017 rape case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police, along with the U.S. Marshall, have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault in December.

Police say they arrested Xavier Davis, 31, was arrested earlier this week at the Grand Rapids bus terminal after an undercover operation.

Police that investigators were able to identify Davis after they released a composite sketch of him on January 10 for a rape on December 28, 2017. Enough tips led them to be able to get a probable cause warrant for the December rape and another unsolved attempted rape that happened October 25, 2017 in downtown Grand Rapids.

Davis is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree and Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.