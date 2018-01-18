Live – Victim Statements in Sentencing of Dr. Larry Nassar

Wife of deported Michigan man to attend State of the State and Union addresses

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – The wife of the Detroit-area man deported to Mexico after living in the United States for 30 years will be present at high-profile political events in coming weeks.

Cindy Garcia has been invited by Michigan State Representative Cara Clemente to be her guest at the State of the State Address by Gov. Rick Snyder on January 23.  Then, a week later, Garcia will be the guest of U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C. on January 30.

Jorge Garcia was deported Monday after a 13-year effort to become an American citizen, according to a report by CNN. Jorge was brought to the United States as a 10-year-old illegally.  Cindy says the family had received bad legal advice in their efforts to find a way to citizenship.

Jorge left Cindy and his children behind in Michigan when being sent back to Mexico.

