Search for missing Holland man continues

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing Holland man.

Samuel Rodriguez, 22, was last seen the night of Jan. 14 in the area of 15th Street and Lincoln Avenue. His family said at the time he went missing he was not dressed for the winter weather. He was also described as being depressed.

Holland Police previously said Rodriguez was considered a voluntarily missing person, but are continuing to search for him. Officials said Friday in a release that a police dog and a drone were used to search different areas. Police have also reviewed surveillance video from area businesses, but say they do not have any leads.

Rodriguez is described by police as 6 feet tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has two earrings in each ear, a hoop nose ring and an eyebrow ring, according to a release.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt or jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a burgundy hat with the words “Killin’ It” on it.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts should contact Holland Police at 616-355-1150 or 616-355-1161. Silent Observer can be contacted at 877-887-4536.