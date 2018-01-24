1 arrested in fatal West Side shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday evening on Grand Rapids’ West Side.
Vincente Rodriguez-Ortiz, 22, is facing open murder, gun and assault charges, according to a Wednesday release from Grand Rapids Police. Andre Hawkins, 17, was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 1100 block of 2nd Street NW.
Rodriguez-Ortiz was arrested Wednesday afternoon less than four blocks from the scene of the shooting.
Officials say in a release that he attempted to flee and was bitten by a police dog. He will be arraigned pending treatment for the bite wound, police said.
42.973146 -85.694040
Clucko
I hope the dog doesn’t get sick.
Old Bob
Go back to stop and frisk. That will help put a stop to this. If that dimwitted Chief of Police would support his officer and kissing the butts of the poor black trash that keep complaining about everything might also help.