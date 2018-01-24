1 arrested in fatal West Side shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday evening on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

Vincente Rodriguez-Ortiz, 22, is facing open murder, gun and assault charges, according to a Wednesday release from Grand Rapids Police. Andre Hawkins, 17, was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 1100 block of 2nd Street NW.

Rodriguez-Ortiz was arrested Wednesday afternoon less than four blocks from the scene of the shooting.

Officials say in a release that he attempted to flee and was bitten by a police dog. He will be arraigned pending treatment for the bite wound, police said.