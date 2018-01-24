1 arrested in fatal West Side shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday evening on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

Vincente Rodriguez-Ortiz, 22, is facing open murder, gun and assault charges, according to a Wednesday release from Grand Rapids Police. Andre Hawkins, 17, was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 1100 block of 2nd Street NW.

Rodriguez-Ortiz was arrested Wednesday afternoon less than four blocks from the scene of the shooting.

Officials say in a release that he attempted to flee and was bitten by a police dog.  He will be arraigned pending treatment for the bite wound, police said.

2 comments

  • Old Bob

    Go back to stop and frisk. That will help put a stop to this. If that dimwitted Chief of Police would support his officer and kissing the butts of the poor black trash that keep complaining about everything might also help.

    Reply