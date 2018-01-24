2 Michigan State Police officers shot in Branch County; search continues for suspect

Posted 12:13 PM, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 01:30PM, January 24, 2018

 

UNION CITY, Mich. – Michigan State Police now say that two MSP members were shot during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday morning in Branch County.

A detective sergeant was wounded and taken to the hospital. A trooper was also hit, but was not seeking medical treatment at this time.

Police say they were executing a search warrant related to a cold case investigation at a home in Union Township at about 11:15 a.m. After they announced their presence and before they entered, the suspect fired a long gun at the two.  The detective sergeant was shot in the chest. The trooper suffered a grazing wound to the hand.

Several law enforcement units are searching for a suspect along Francisco Road in Union City.  Police say that the suspect is confined to the area where the search was taking place.

Union City Schools were in lockdown for about 30 minutes after the incident, but they are back on schedule now.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.

