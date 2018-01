× Police arrest suspect in October 2017 murder in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say they have arrested a suspect in a 2017 homicide.

Deandre Lamar-Dante Johnson, 20, will be charged with the murder of Daran Adams-Jackson in Cambridge Square Apartments in October. Adams-Jackson was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say that Johnson was already in custody on an unrelated charge. He is expected to be arraigned on charges of Open Murder and firearms charges.