Mackinac Bridge reopens despite strong winds
ST. IGNACE, Mich. – The Mackinac Bridge has reopened after falling ice temporarily closed it Friday.
The bridge closed at 4 p.m. Friday due to safety concerns with ice falling from the cables and towers on the bridge.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the bridge has reopened to drivers.
Those who use pickup trucks with campers or have bikes attached to the roof of their car will have to have their car escorted due to strong winds.
Drivers heading that way should tune their radios to AM 530 or 1610 for updates.
Wind Escort
Currently we are experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area to require an escort of certain ‘high profile’ vehicles across the Mackinac Bridge.
Examples of high profile vehicles include pickup trucks with campers; cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof; Ryder or U-Haul trucks; any vehicle pulling a boat; semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height. High profile vehicles must be escorted.
Motorists are asked to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.
All vehicles must exercise appropriate caution. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.
WE ARE OPEN
