Mackinac Bridge reopens despite strong winds

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – The Mackinac Bridge has reopened after falling ice temporarily closed it Friday.

The bridge closed at 4 p.m. Friday due to safety concerns with ice falling from the cables and towers on the bridge.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the bridge has reopened to drivers.

Those who use pickup trucks with campers or have bikes attached to the roof of their car will have to have their car escorted due to strong winds.

Drivers heading that way should tune their radios to AM 530 or 1610 for updates.

Wind Escort

Currently we are experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area to require an escort of certain ‘high profile’ vehicles across the Mackinac Bridge.