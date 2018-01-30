Self-ordering kiosks coming to local McDonald’s
WYOMING, Mich. — You will soon be able to order your McDonald’s hamburger and fries through self-ordering kiosks.
The new technology is set to debut Tuesday at the Wyoming location, 2727 28th Street SW.
A total of 2,600 stores already have the new technology, including ten stores in the greater Grand Rapids area.
The owner says the kiosks will ensure McDonald’s workers are placing a higher emphasis on hospitality.
Employees will now spend more time focusing on greeting customers, assisting with new technology and ensuring a clean, welcoming environment.
The upgrade comes just a month after the company launched a delivery service.