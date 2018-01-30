× Self-ordering kiosks coming to local McDonald’s

WYOMING, Mich. — You will soon be able to order your McDonald’s hamburger and fries through self-ordering kiosks.

The new technology is set to debut Tuesday at the Wyoming location, 2727 28th Street SW.

A total of 2,600 stores already have the new technology, including ten stores in the greater Grand Rapids area.

The owner says the kiosks will ensure McDonald’s workers are placing a higher emphasis on hospitality.

Employees will now spend more time focusing on greeting customers, assisting with new technology and ensuring a clean, welcoming environment.

The upgrade comes just a month after the company launched a delivery service.