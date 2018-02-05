Wyoming police chief announces retirement

WYOMING, Mich. — Chief of the police and fire departments, James Carmody, announced his plans for retirement Monday.

Carmody’s last day in the role he has held since 2006 will be April 26th. He began his career in law enforcement as an officer in Port Huron in 1975.

Last year Carmody was named Michigan’s Police Chief of the Year by the MACP. He represented the organization in Washington, D.C., in January 2016 during President Obama’s final State of the Union address.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has a team of almost 130 full-time personnel. This includes 86 police officers and 29 firefighters. The City says it will first look at internal candidates while searching for a new police chief.

The city of Wyoming says Chief Carmody and his wife are planning to stay in the Wyoming area after he retires.