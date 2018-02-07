Prosecutor: Slain East Kentwood student was victim in upcoming sex assault trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Kent County Prosecutor's Office says a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in Kalamazoo last week was the victim in a sex assault case that was set to go to trial later this year.

Mujey Dumbuya was found dead Jan. 28 in a wooded area in Kalamazoo's West Douglas neighborhood. Her body was found four days after she was reported missing by family members in Grand Rapids. A funeral for Mujey will be held Saturday at Christian Reformed Church off Eastern Avenue.

The prosecutor's office says 42-year-old Quinn Anthony James is the suspect in a sex assault case in which Dumbuya was the victim. James is currently in custody in Kent County on a separate charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as well as assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Authorities say a 'no contact' order was in place between James and Dumbuya as that case moved forward.

Kentwood Public Schools issued a statement Wednesday confirming James had been an employee with the district and had been accused of assault by a student in the summer of 2017. He was later fired.

Here is the full statement from the district: