Accused rapist is person of interest in East Kentwood student’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Court documents are revealing more information about a person of interest in the death of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya.

Months before the East Kentwood student's disappearance, she told police that she had been sexually assaulted by Quinn James, the uncle of her then-boyfriend and a man who worked for her school. She reported to police in November that he had sexually assaulted her at least four times when she was 15 years old.

James eventually posted bond in mid-November on the sex assault charges. A 'no contact' order was issued between him and Dubuya and a trial was scheduled in the case later this year.

Police said Thursday he is a person of interest in her death.

James was employed as a grounds and maintenance worker for East Kentwood Schools. Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff issued a statement to FOX 17 Wednesday, saying that James was fired from the district in late November shortly after Dumbuya reported the assaults to police.

The district's statement also says that James and Dumbuya met during the summer months through a third party off school property. Zoerhoff's statement says James had very little contact with students during his work in the district.

Dumbuya was found dead Jan. 28 in a wooded area in Kalamazoo's West Douglas neighborhood. Her body was found four days after she was reported missing by family members in Grand Rapids.

Her family issued a statement Thursday saying "we are heartbroken, devastated and overwhelmed by grief." They go on to say that Dumbuya was looking forward to graduation next year and was planning to become a police officer.

James is currently behind bars on separate assault charges from 2014 involving another teenage girl.