× 4 Detroit men charged in deadly shooting of Muskegon man

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — Four Detroit men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in the Muskegon area, 200 miles away.

It happened back in December of 2016 in the area of West Norton Avenue and Henry Street near the BP gas station.

The men are charged with four federal crimes, including conspiracy, in the death of Deangelo Pippen, who had recently moved to Roosevelt Park from the Detroit area.

The 38-year-old was shot while driving a car in Norton Shores in western Michigan. He crashed the vehicle in Muskegon Heights.

An indictment unsealed in Detroit federal court Thursday described it as a murder-for-hire plot.

After the shooting, police said Pippen had ties to Detroit. Investigators at that time believed he was targeted.