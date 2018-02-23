Berrien County declares state of emergency due to flooding

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County on Friday declared a state of emergency due to record flooding.

The county sheriff’s office says in a release that there have been record setting water levels along the St. Joseph River.

The river crested at 17.33 feet in Niles Thursday morning and is lowering. It still sat at 16.03 feet, roughly 5 feet above the flood stage, as of Friday afternoon.

The previous flooding level record was 15.1 feet in 1950.

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners issued the state of emergency declaration because the flooding response is draining county resources and they may require state or federal assistance.

Ionia and Newaygo counties also made local state of emergency declarations this week due to flooding.