Police: Woman phoned in bomb threat to distract from shoplifting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman has been charged in connection with a November 2017 bomb threat at a Kent County Target store.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Victoria Smith confessed to making the threat to distract from a retail fraud she was committing.

The Target store at 1925 Marketplace Dr. and an adjacent Staples store were evacuated on Nov. 28, 2017 after Target employees received a phone call where the caller claimed they had eight minutes to evacuate the store before a bomb would explode.

Authorities searched the stores and did not find anything suspicious.

Smith is charged with making a false report of a bomb threat. She is currently being held on a $10,000 bond, authorities said in a release.