VP Pence to visit Detroit to discuss impact of tax cuts on Michiganders

DETROIT, Mich. -- Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Michigan Friday to talk about President Trump's policy accomplishments so far.

Pence is expected to be introduced by Attorney General Bill Schuette and then deliver remarks at an America First Policies event in Detroit.

The Vice President is expected to discuss how the President's tax reform plan will impact the state of Michigan, as the biggest tax overhaul in a generation.

The White House says working families in Michigan are already seeing more money in their paychecks with companies announcing new hires, bonuses, and higher wages.

Congressman Paul Mitchell and Tim Walberg is also scheduled to be at the event.

This is not the first time Pence visited West Michigan. Back in July the Vice President walked in the Grandville Fourth of July Parade.