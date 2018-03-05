100th Street bridge over US-131 hit again

Posted 9:52 AM, March 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:32AM, March 5, 2018

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A truck hauling a piece of equipment has hit the 100th Street bridge over US-131.

The incident happened Monday around 8:15 a.m..  The highway did not close, but Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation kept the right lane closed as they inspected the bridge.

The bridge remains closed until MDOT decides on the effect of the new damage.

The bridge was closed for over two weeks in January when two trucks carrying over-sized shipping containers hit the bridge.

2 comments