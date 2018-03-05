East Grand Rapids coach accused of inappropriate conduct resigns

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An East Grand Rapids High School teacher and coach has resigned after an investigation began into alleged inappropriate conduct.

The district sent a letter home to parents on Friday that Nick Hopkins has voluntarily resigned his position and the district’s internal investigation is now closed.

Hopkins had been placed on administrative leave in February due to alleged inappropriate conduct by Hopkins involving former students. East Grand Rapids Public Safety is still investigating.

Hopkins had been the school track and cross country coach and had served as Athletic Director during the 2011-2012 school year.