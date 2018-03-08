Second person arrested in murder of Decatur woman

Posted 11:04 AM, March 8, 2018, by

Nina Levenhagen

DECATUR, Mich. – An Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Decatur, Michigan woman in November.

Jessica Lynn True Wallace, 31, was found dead after a house fire in the 200 block of E. St. Mary’s Street on November 30. Glenn Tett, Jr., of South Bend, Indiana was arrested and charged in the murder and the arson of Wallace in February.

Glenn Russell Tett Jr. (Photo from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

The Van Buren County Sheriff has now also arrested Nina Levenhagen, 27, of Michigan City, Indiana, on charges of felony murder.  She is being held on a $3 million bond.

