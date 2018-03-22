Hastings Area Schools closed Friday after threat

HASTINGS, Mich. — Hastings Area Schools will be closed Friday due to a threat.

The district says Thursday on Facebook that the closure was prompted by an unspecified threat that targeted the high school.

This is the second threat in a month to cause a closure at the district. The threat that closed Hastings schools March 5 also targeted the high school.

Hastings Superintendent Carrie Duits says the threat is separate from the one earlier this month. Weekend activities at the district are not impacted by the closure.

Threats this week at West Michigan schools also prompted closures in Paw Paw and Bangor. Investigators say the threat at Paw Paw was found to be “very credible” and a teenage boy was arrested after guns and bomb-making materials were found at his home.