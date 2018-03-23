Teen facing charges in Hastings school threat

HASTINGS, Mich. — A 17-year-old Hastings High School student is facing charges for a threat that caused the district to close earlier this month.

Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt says in a release Friday that the teen is being charged with false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. He is also being charged with two counts of false report or threat of a bomb/harmful device, a 4-year felony.

The charges stem from a threat that prompted Hastings Area Schools to close on March 5. The threat was written on a bathroom wall at the high school on Feb. 28 and mentioned a specific date, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The district received another threat that targeted the high school and and was closed again on Friday, March 23. The charges are not connected to that incident.

Pratt says in a release that if the teen is convicted, they plan to request that he reimburse the district for the day that school was closed as well as other expenses from the case.

The teen’s identity is being withheld pending formal arraignment.