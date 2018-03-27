Bathroom-wall threat prompts Dowagiac Union Schools to close Wednesday

Posted 10:50 PM, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:56PM, March 27, 2018

DOWAGIAC, Mich. —  All Dowagiac Union Schools will be closed Wednesday, after a threat was found Tuesday on a bathroom wall at Dowagiac Union High School. 

District superintendent Paul Hartsig said in a Facebook post Tuesday “the threat stated that an act of violence was going to occur (Wednesday) at 10 a.m.”.  He said that prompted an immediate investigation by the Dowagiac Police Department , which determined there was “no immediate threat to staff or students.

“Due to the timing of the threat our buses were already beginning the process of picking up and dropping off elementary students for their half day release. Therefore we determined it was best to keep the students in the school with Dowagiac Police present. “

Elementary Parent Teacher Conferences are still scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the school district.

It isn’t the only district-wide school closure Wednesday prompted by a written bathroom threat. Central Montcalm Public Schools also have closed their classroom doors – and it’s the third West Michigan school district this week to do so.

 

