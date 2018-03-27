Central Montcalm Public Schools closed Wednesday after threat

STANTON, Mich. — Central Montcalm Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday after a written threat was found at the middle school.

In a message shared on Facebook, Superintendent Amy Meinhardt says the threat was found Tuesday afternoon in a bathroom. Police are investigating the credibility of the threat, the post says.

The district says that the Montcalm Area Career Center will still be open Wednesday. However, Central Montcalm says it cannot provide students transportation to or from the center.

The threat is the second this week to prompt a closure at a West Michigan school district. Decatur Public Schools in Van Buren County were closed Tuesday after a threat was found written in a bathroom at the high school.