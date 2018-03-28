× 15-year-old arrested for threat that shut down school Wednesday

WALKER, Mich– Police in Walker have arrested a 15-year-old male who they say is responsible for making a threat against the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science on Wednesday.

The threat was received via email around noon from a person who was on their way to the school. The building was put on lockdown and parents were notified to pick up their children. Police assisted staff members with the process of releasing students to authorized adults.

Walker Police say the 15-year-old suspect is a former student of the school. He is now being held at the Kent County Juvenile Deteion Facility on a charge of Making Terrorist Threats which is a 20-year felony.

Police say at this time the threat does not appear to be credible.

The case will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday for further review.

On Wednesday, the school announced classes were cancelled the rest of the week as a precaution.