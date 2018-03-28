Walker school closing early due to emailed threat

Posted 12:54 PM, March 28, 2018, by , Updated at 01:13PM, March 28, 2018

WALKER, Mich. – The West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science is closing for the day after an email threat was sent to the school.

Kent County dispatch tell FOX 17 that the unspecified threat came in just before noon. The school has been placed on lockdown and parents are being instructed to come and pick up their children.

The officials say that there has been no signs of a physical threat at the school, which is at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Leonard Street NW.  No weapons have been seen or found.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment