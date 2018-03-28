Walker school closing early due to emailed threat

WALKER, Mich. – The West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science is closing for the day after an email threat was sent to the school.

Kent County dispatch tell FOX 17 that the unspecified threat came in just before noon. The school has been placed on lockdown and parents are being instructed to come and pick up their children.

The officials say that there has been no signs of a physical threat at the school, which is at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Leonard Street NW. No weapons have been seen or found.

