× Grand Rapids non-profit that helped with mental illness support is closing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids non-profit that assisted with support classes for people with mental illnesses and addiction problems is closing.

Recovery Academy is closing this week. The center will be open next week, April 2-5, for people “to share and process,” but not classes or support groups will meet.

FOX 17 highlighted Recovery Academy’s financial issues in January. The organization was trying to raise funding to meet a match from the Meijer Foundation but didn’t meet the goals. At that time, Recovery Academy was in danger of closing at the end of February.

In a press release, the staff of Recovery Academy said, “We are grateful for the hundreds of people we have known; you have taught us much about trust, love, resiliency and the wonders of the human spirit. THANK YOU EVERYONE for this magnificent journey.”