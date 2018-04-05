× Holland DPS seeks tips related to fatal crash on River Avenue

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Police hope a possible witness to a fatal crash last Sunday night will come forward.

The Department of Public Safety says in a news release investigators have determined there was another vehicle traveling northbound in the area of the accident at the time, and they’re trying to identify that vehicle or its driver.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 11:35 p.m. April 1 on northbound River Avenue, near the curve just north of W. 1st Street. The DPS says the car involved in the accident – a black 1996 Honda Civic – struck a pole on the east side of River Avenue. Two people were pinned inside.

Police say 21-year-old Janelle Ortega of Holland was the passenger rescuers pulled from the car. She was taken to Holland Hospitial initially, and then to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, where she was last listed in critical condition. Meanwhile, the Holland DPS say the 34-year-old driver, William Montano of Holland, was declared dead at the crash scene.

Police had said in a previous news release that speeding and alcohol were “believed to have been factors” in the crash. Now, they’ve learned another vehicle was traveling in that area at the time, although it was not involved in the crash. However, investigators think whoever was in that passing vehicle may have witnessed something related to the accident.

So, they’re asking anyone with information as to the identity of the vehicle or the driver to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety’s Sergeant Jon Boeve at (616)-355-1737. You also may call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com .