100th Street Bridge hit again; no need for bubble wrap

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The 100th Street Bridge over U.S. 131 has been taking its share of hits lately from truck drivers, but it is also a hit online.

Mike Niemchick set up a Facebook event for Saturday to wrap the 61-year-old bridge in bubble wrap.

“The day after I posted it, I saw that it had about 20 shares,” Niemchick told FOX 17 Friday. “Now, it has over 3,300 interested or going.”

The latest accident happened Friday morning. The Michigan Department of Transportation says this is the seventh time the bridge has been hit this year.

Friday morning, a driver hit the overpass with a load of wooden pallets, stopped to secure his load, and then kept going.

MDOT officials say that some semi-drivers are trying to save time and money, avoiding getting a required permit for loads over 13 feet 6 inches. The bridge is listed at 13 feet, 11 inches. Trucks over 13’6″ should have a pilot vehicle driving ahead to make sure there is enough room, according to MDOT.

John Richard of MDOT also says that since the bridge does have an exit, drivers unsure of the height of their load, could exit at 100th Street, go over the bridge, and get back on U.S. 131. But, of course, truck drivers should always know the height of their load. “It’s pretty amazing this keeps happening.”

MDOT plans to do maintenance on the bridge in the next month to get the westbound lanes of 100th Street open again and to fully replace the bridge in 2020 when funding becomes available.

As for the bubble wrapping idea, Michigan State Police say to not even think about it.