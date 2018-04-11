Live – Mark Zuckerberg before U.S. House Committee

Murder charges filed in investigation of Grand Rapids’ teen murder

Posted 10:38 AM, April 11, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor has filed murder charges in the case of a teen found dead in Kalamazoo.

Mujey Dumbuya

Mujey Dumbuya, 16, was found dead in Kalamazoo on January 28. She disappeared from the Grand Rapids area on January 24.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says they have charged Quinn James with 1st degree murder, Felony Murder, Kidnapping and Conspiracy.  James was also facing four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 3rd degree.  Dumbuya was set to testify against James.

Also charged Wednesday was 58-year-old Gerald Bennett, for Conspiracy to Commit Murder.  Bennett had been arrested for Perjury regarding this case.  Another man charged with Perjury, Daren Eckford, has not been charged in connection with Dumbuya’s murder.

Gerald Bennett (Photo from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department)

James is expected to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll have more on FOX 17 Midday starting at 11:00 a.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s