Murder charges filed in investigation of Grand Rapids’ teen murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor has filed murder charges in the case of a teen found dead in Kalamazoo.

Mujey Dumbuya, 16, was found dead in Kalamazoo on January 28. She disappeared from the Grand Rapids area on January 24.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says they have charged Quinn James with 1st degree murder, Felony Murder, Kidnapping and Conspiracy. James was also facing four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 3rd degree. Dumbuya was set to testify against James.

Also charged Wednesday was 58-year-old Gerald Bennett, for Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Bennett had been arrested for Perjury regarding this case. Another man charged with Perjury, Daren Eckford, has not been charged in connection with Dumbuya’s murder.

James is expected to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.

